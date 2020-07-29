Gov. McMaster, state health officials, to give update on state’s response to COVID-19 at 4 p.m.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Another $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a 2016 cold case in South Carolina. WCBD-TV reports Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are asking the public for help with a homicide that happened early July 2, 2016. Police say the victim, Gerald Lee Dilligard, was found dead by his father inside their home due to blunt force trauma. The $3,000 is in addition to $1,000 being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - About a third of the students in South Carolina's largest school district don't plan to attend school in person next school year. The Greenville County School District said Tuesday that more than 23,000 of its 77,000 students picked its virtual program, which requires a yearlong commitment to staying outside a school building. Most districts across the state are offering virtual school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the increase in new cases has slowed, health officials say hospitals will be strained if the virus keeps spreading at its current high rates. Outside the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, special tents are going up for what the hospital calls an "alternative care site."