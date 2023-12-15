COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is recovering well from a minor heart procedure that was performed Friday morning.

McMaster underwent a minor outpatient procedure to correct a paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, which is an intermittent irregular heartbeat, according to his office.

The issue was first discovered and treated by his cardiologist, Dr. Amy Rawl Epps, back in April 2022.

McMaster underwent the procedure at around 8:00 a.m., and his office said in a Friday afternoon update that recovery was going well, and that Gov. McMaster would be heading home “shortly.”

“The governor underwent a procedure for atrial fibrillation performed by my partner, Dr. William Brabham.” said Dr. Amy Rawl Epps, the governor’s cardiologist. “The procedure lasted one hour and fifty minutes and was very successful and uncomplicated. He is recovering well.”

Gov. McMaster is expected to resume his normal work schedule on Saturday.