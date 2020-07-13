Gov. McMaster extends South Carolina State of Emergency

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order on Saturday that extends South Carolina’s State of Emergency.

The original State of Emergency order has now been extended through July 26.

State law determines if a governor makes the extension, it will last for 15 days. The declaration allows for the state’s response to COVID-19 to continue, McMaster said.

McMaster has said the State of Emergency allows him to suspend regulations and put the state in a position to receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

On Friday, McMaster placed a ban on the sale of alcohol at South Carolina restaurants and bars after 11 p.m.

The emergency order directs the Department of Health and Environmental Control to exercise all of its emergency powers as outlined in the Emergency Health Powers Act, which allows the departments to do what it deems necessary to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the order, there are restrictions to nursing home and assisted living visitations, except in the case of end-of-life situations. Visitations will also be suspended as deemed necessary to state correctional institutions and local detention facilities.

It directs public schools to remain closed through the state of emergency unless otherwise mandated.

It also gives protective measures for first responders and suspends rules and regulations regarding certain transportation waivers.

You can read the full order here: Read the full State of Emergency Order

