SOUTH CAROLINA, S.C. (WJBF) – Governor Henry McMaster today was joined by members of the General Assembly and the pro-life community to sign S. 474, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, into law.

The Act prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for the life or health of the mother, medical emergencies, fatal fetal anomalies, and, up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, in cases of rape or incest.

“With my signature, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law and will begin saving the lives of unborn children immediately,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it.”

The Act is effective immediately.