PEMBROKE, Ga. (WJBF) – An auction house in Georgia is selling items from various estates to the highest bidder — including some from the Murdaugh estate.

Liberty Auction located in Pembroke, Georgia, about 100 miles south of Augusta, put the word out on it’s Facebook page about the mega sale.

According to their website, buyers can choose items from both Georgia and South Carolina estates and they confirm some items in today’s auction come from Moselle.

Alex Maurdaugh was convicted of killing his wife and son at their Walterboro estate in South Carolina. He was sentenced to two life sentences for the murders.

The auction will be held Thursday, March 23 beginning at 4 p.m. at the Liberty Auction warehouse.

They do not offer online or absentee bidding.