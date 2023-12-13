LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Still no arrests in the death of a Barnwell County woman.

56-year-old Regina Arroyo was reported missing on December 1st. Two days later, on December 3rd, a kayaker found her body in the North Fork Edisto River in Lexington County.

Arroyo ran a pet transportation service. She would rescue animals from high-kill shelters and transport them up north. Kristina Howley runs one of those rescues in New York where Arroyo would transport many of those animals.

Howley tells Barclay Bishop that in the nearly 8 years she worked with her, Arroyo helped rescue more than 400 animals. Howley had just seen Arroyo two weeks before she was killed.

“It’s horribly shocking. and there’s just no rhyme or reason to it. There wasn’t a mean bone in her body. There wasn’t a curse word in her mouth. She was a gentle, kind human being who just was determined to do good,” said Kristina Howley, Regina Arroyo’s friend. “I was devastated, I was shocked, I was angry. There are a lot of things that go through but, the world was definitely a better place with her in it.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is leading this investigation. The Lexington County Coroner has not released how Arroyo was killed.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could help with this case, send your tips to tips@sled.sc.gov