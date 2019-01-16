Fraternity at a South Carolina university being suspended until 2023
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - A fraternity at Furman University has been suspended until 2023 due to multiple violations.
According to Furman's Student Organization Conduct Report on their website, Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity has been suspended until June 2023 for:
Sept. 22:
- Failure to adhere to risk management policies
- Providing environment for underage alcohol consumption
- Distributing/provision of alcohol to underage individuals
- Possession of a common bulk container
- Evidence of or participation in a drinking game
According to the report, Tau Kappa Epsilon hosted a dry house party where alcohol was given by the chapter to of-age and underage guests. Four women were taken to a nearby hospital by Furman and reported concerns that their drinks had been tampered with.
Furman Police and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office investigated and found no evidence that members of the fraternity tampered with any drinks.
Accoridng to the report, the fraternity's chapter social activity was suspended during the investigation.
Spring 2018:
- Hazing (organizational)
- Providing environment for underage (alcohol) consumption
- Distribution/provision of alcohol to underage individuals
- Failure to adhere to risk management policies
A student reported information in regards to hazing at the fraternity, and it was also reported that Tau Kappa Epsilon held unregistered recruitment events at the fraternity house.
Oct. 30, 2018:
- Failure to comply
- Disorderly conduct
- Providing environment for underage (alcohol) consumption
- Distribution/provision of alcohol to underage individuals
- Sponsorship/hosting an unauthorized party
- Failure to adhere to risk management policies
According to the report, Tau Kappa Epsilon hosted a party at a North Village apartment where potential new members were given alcohol on Sept. 22, 2018, while the chapter's social activity was suspended.
A student was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital due to alcohol consumption at the event, and all chapter activity was suspended during an investigation.
