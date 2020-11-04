Four seats up for grabs on Aiken County School Board

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Four Aiken County school board seats are up for grabs in this election. Newschannel 6’s Kim Vickers was in Aiken County to find out what issues are at the forefront in this election.

Aiken County School Board members in districts 1, 4, 8 and 9 are up for re-election and none of them are running unopposed.

Sandra Shealey in District 1 is defending her seat against Sauretta Muldrow. She says there are many issues facing Aiken County and she wants to continue having a hand in making the district better by focusing on keeping local talent local.

Sandra shealey Disctrict 1 Incumbent said, “I want to make sure that we are able to recruit the best and the brightest possible out of our local universities. And want to give our teachers that work so hard and incentive to stay.”

Her opponent, Samuretta Muldrow, says in a statement “This is an exciting time for Aiken County as a whole and more so for Aiken County school board!! We look forward to great things for District 1 as well as all the other districts!!”

Some of the issues the school board will face over the next four years include the ongoing COVID crisis, continuing construction in schools all over the county and preparing for a 2024 vote on a one cent sales tax increase to benefit the school district.

Voter Phillip lloyd said, “Well I like the idea of a new school. I don’t like the idea of additional taxes, but if you want something, you’ve got to pay for it. And we’ve got to think of the future of our young people. So yeah, you can’t get anywhere in this life without education.

Reporting in Aiken County, Kim Vickers, WJBF NewsChannel 6.