GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A now-former Upstate youth pastor is accused of videoing a woman while she was showering in Greenwood County.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office incident report, deputies responded on Saturday at 2:47 a.m. to a house along Harbor Cove Road in reference to a civil disturbance.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with the victim who said while she was taking a shower at her mother’s house, she saw a light outside the bathroom window.

She said she got out of the shower and walked out of the house and saw the suspect, Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, of Boiling Springs, standing in the backyard.

Officials from First Baptist Church of Gowensville in Landrum said Mayfield worked there for seven years as the youth pastor. He was terminated from his position on the day of his arrest.

According to the report, the victim’s sister arrived at the house, and she noticed someone standing near the bathroom window. She said when the headlights went to that side of the house, she saw someone running away.

The victim and her sister confronted Mayfield who originally denied standing outside the window but eventually admitted to taking a video of her while she showered.

The victim told deputies that Mayfield gave her his phone and she went through it and saw the video of her showering.

When deputies spoke with Mayfield, he was inside the house alone. Mayfield admitted to deputies that he took the video of the victim while she was in the shower.

Mayfield was arrested and charged with voyeurism.