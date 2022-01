PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Pickens County Sheriff’s Deputy James Trotter was arrested by SLED agents Tuesday.

Trotter was charged with two counts of misconduct in office and second-degree assault and battery after a request for an investigation was made by Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark.

Arrest warrants say Trotter was investigated and charged after he tased a suspect 17 times. The incident occurred in August 2021 on Pace Bridge Road.