Pickens County, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a former Pickens County Detention Center officer for sexual assault of an 8-year-old child.

50-year-old Raymond Wade Whitmire was charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor in the first degree.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office requested the SLED investigation. Whitmire was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center.