PHILADELPHIA (WJBF) – Former IRS employee, Wayne Garvin was sentenced to 13 months in prison for for filing false tax returns and providing fabricated records to the IRS.

Garvin pleaded guilty to multiple tax fraud charges in March 2022. He was a long time IRS employee, and from 2012 – 2016, he prepared and filed with the IRS personal income tax returns, where he claimed false deductions and expenses associated with rental properties, fictitious real estate taxes on his personal residence, and fabricated charitable contributions.

Also, on his 2013 tax return, Garvin deducted nearly $16,000 in false expenses associated with his employment with the U.S. Army Reserves.

While Garvin was formerly a member of the U.S. Army Reserves, he did not perform any reservist duty in 2013 and was not entitled to deduct any expenses related to that employment.

Garvin caused a loss of more than $74,000 to the IRS.

Other documents show that when the IRS began an audit of Garvin’s 2013 and 2014 tax returns, he attempted to obstruct the audit by submitting fictitious documents to the IRS.

He submitted fabricated receipts from a church, invoices from a contractor and a letter from the Department of the Army to the IRS.

Along with Garvin’s 13 months in prison he’s also been ordered to pay a $74,662 restitution.