Former friend, colleague of Alex Murdaugh breaks silence following indictment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A former friend and colleague of disgraced Hampton County lawyer Alex Murdaugh has issued a statement regarding his involvement in Murdaugh’s most recent indictment.

Chris Wilson, an attorney out of Bamberg County, says that he has known and worked with Murdaugh for 30 years.

Murdaugh allegedly took advantage of that longtime relationship, convincing Wilson to divert Murdaugh’s cut of funds from a case they shared to Murdaugh’s personal account instead of the account of Murdaugh’s lawfirm, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED).

According to the indictment, Murdaugh told Wilson that PMPED was aware of the change in fee structure. He also told Wilson that he made the change because of ongoing litigation involving his family over a boat crash in which a girl died, presumably referring to the death of Mallory Beach, who died after being thrown off of a boat allegedly driven by a very intoxicated Paul Murdaugh.

Wilson brought the scheme to the attention of law enforcement, and Murdaugh was indicted on multiple counts including money laundering and obtaining signature or property by false pretenses. It was one of many indictments issued against Murdaugh for separate but similar schemes across the state.

“I am deeply troubled, disappointed, and angry,” Wilson said. “Alex has to be held accountable for this situation and seemingly others.”

Wilson’s attorneys say they hope others who have information that could help shed light on Murdaugh’s wrongdoings will follow suit and contact authorities.