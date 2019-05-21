Former FBI agent charged with striking manager of Wendy's because it was closed

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy of WSPA

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A former FBI agent and Florence resident has been arrested and charged with assault.

Florence police arrested Joe Younginer, 78, and charged him with assault and battery third degree. Younginer was booked at 11:41 p.m. on Sunday.

Younginer is a former agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

According to police, Younginer knocked on the locked doors of a Wednesday at about 9:30 p.m. and demanded to be let inside. "The victim, who was Wendy's manager, stepped outside to explain the store was closed and the subject became angry, allegedly striking the victim on the top of the head with his open palm."

Younginer left the scene, according to the report, but returned once officers were on the scene.