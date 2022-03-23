SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — A former Cherokee County E911 operator has been arrested.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Leslie Renee Stanford was arrested for Public Official Use or Disclosure of Confidential Information and Unlawfully Examine Public Records for Gain on Friday, March 18th.

According to investigators, Stanford willfully accessed and gave out information from the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) to members of the Black Jacks Motorcycle Club between May 2, 2021 through November 5, 2021.

Authorities say Stanford has been booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.