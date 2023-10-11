MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A first-of-its-kind hotel could be coming to downtown Myrtle Beach in the area of 17th Avenue North.

Developers proposed a first reading of that hotel in Tuesday’s council meeting. It’s a construction concept that hasn’t been done yet in Myrtle Beach.

City officials said the hotel would be different from other high-rises in the area because the design would allow more guests to get the ocean view many look for.

In high-rises along Ocean Boulevard, the highest portion of the building is right on the beach and the lower floors are closer to the road, blocking the ocean view — and sometimes access for guests on lower floors.

City officials said it’s been an idea for a while to bring value to the rows farther from the ocean. The plan presented in Tuesday’s meeting would put the high-rise on the second row and put the pool and other amenities on the first row closer to the ocean.

This would be the first high-rise of its kind in Myrtle Beach.

“It really does a lot, as you heard the applicant say, to active the oceanfront portion of the property,” said Brian Tucker, assistant city manager. “And then extend value and create more activation in the second, third and fourth rows.”

Officials said the applicant submitted renderings for the development and the next steps will be permitting.