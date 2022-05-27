COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina has announced an “enhanced” strategy in response to the uptick in violent crime in the Palmetto State.

According to U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis, his office is enhancing its violent crime reduction efforts and strengthening coordination with state and local partners to identify and disrupt the drivers of violent crime throughout South Carolina.

“Gun violence erupted across the state again last weekend, continuing an unwelcome upward trend of violent crime in South Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Ellis. “Unfortunately, no place in our state is immune from this violence, whether it be a school, a shopping mall, or a kids’ baseball game. In response, we are adapting our already robust efforts to address violent crime in South Carolina. We will continue to work diligently with our state and local law enforcement agencies and with federal partners to identify and bring to justice those who commit violent acts.”

According to officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and its federal partners are intensifying collaboration with state and local law enforcement, seeking to pinpoint and disrupt violent offenders in their respective communities.

As part of this effort, Ellis also announced that the office is adapting its violent crime intake strategy to prioritize holding accountable those responsible for violence across the state.

Specifically, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will focus its efforts on those offenders who

have recent violent felony or domestic violence convictions;

have recently been released from custody or were on state bond for a violent crime;

have serious drug convictions;

have ties to gang activity; or

are engaged in trafficking firearms.

“The amount of violence and how brazen and embolden the ‘trigger-pullers’ has been is in our face constantly,” Ellis said.

Ellis emphasized they are just the enforcement side of this issue and everyone in South Carolina needs to pull together to help stop violent crime.

“We’re trying to hold ourselves accountable and those who commit acts of violence accountable. It involves all our community leaders and all our community leaders need to be a part of the solution,” said Ellis.