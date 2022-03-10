SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Federal funding could be coming to several cities in South Carolina, and that includes the city of Aiken.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R) announced Thursday that multiple projects across South Carolina would receive funding from the Fiscal Year 2022 spending bill that the United States Senate will soon debate.

“These are some of the critical infrastructure projects across our state,” says Senator Graham. “I was proud to request and receive funding for these projects. I believe it is important that elected officials have a say in how taxpayer money is spent and not rely on bureaucrats in Washington to protect South Carolina’s interests.”

These are the major spending items that would be included in Aiken:

$8 million to the Whiskey Road Corridor – Powderhouse Road Connector. This funding will help create a roadway network to ease congestion along Whiskey Road.

$2.5 million to the Northside Gravity Sewer to install new sewer lines.

Below is the complete list of the major spending items that would be included in South Carolina:

Beaufort:

$121 million to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort for construction of an aircraft maintenance hangar. The facility will provide instructional space, parking, operations support spaces, and a hangar shop annex to support the F-35 training squadron at MCAS Beaufort.

$17.9 million to Beaufort Memorial Hospital emergency department expansion.

$13.7 million for unspecified minor construction at MCAS Beaufort and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island for logistical support and security improvements.

Charleston:

$30 million for a new Fire and Rescue Station at Joint Base Charleston. The new facility will centralize essential emergency dispatch services into a 911 dispatch center to maximize base and airfield fire protection.

$29 million for a Flight Line Support Facility at Joint Base Charleston. This project will construct a flight line support facility to include administration and warehouse areas for Joint Base Charleston. This project will support the current C-17 fleet.

$16.1 million to the Charleston Airport Connector Road Project to help create a new access roadway to Charleston International Airport.

Cheraw:

$2 million for Northeastern Technical College to facilitate the transition for members of the U.S. Armed Forces to the aviation industry.

Columbia / Midlands:

$21 million to Fort Jackson to help complete phase one construction on a new reception barracks on post.

$9 million to McEntire Joint National Guard Base for a hazardous cargo pad. This pad will provide the 169 th Fighter Wing a hazardous cargo pad, which they currently do not possess.

Fighter Wing a hazardous cargo pad, which they currently do not possess. $3.2 million to Benedict College for a learning hub that focuses on military families.

$2.1 million to Cooperative Health for the creation of a pediatric health facility in Richland County.

$709,000 to the City of Columbia Police Department for Body-Worn and In-Car Cameras. This will help the city modernize the department’s camera program.

Jasper County:

$9.4 million to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to protect 3,800 acres of mature forest.

Kingstree / Lake City:

$12.72 million to the Medical University of South Carolina for construction of a new hospital and medical equipment to serve Kingstree, Lake City, and surrounding communities.

Greenville:

$2 million to the Upstate Veteran Resource Center for increasing services for veterans mental health and substance abuse programs.

Myrtle Beach:

$15 million for I-73 to complete Right-of-Way Acquisition.

Orangeburg:

$19.7 million to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assist with the Orangeburg/Berkeley Reach. Funding will help provide water to the U.S. Highway 176 corridor in Orangeburg County and Berkeley County in the Camp Hall area.

Pacolet:

$52,000 to the Town of Pacolet to replace end-of-life police patrol vehicles.

Sumter:

$246,000 to replace the Sumter Police Department’s aging in-car cameras, desktop computers, and to update servers that will allow storage for body-worn camera videos.

Rock Hill