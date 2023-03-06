CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious death aboard a Carnival Cruise ship that sails out of Charleston.

Investigators with the FBI Columbia field office said a female passenger died during Carnival Sunshine’s Feb. 27 voyage to Nassau, Bahamas.

They said that medical staff and other crew members on the ship were made aware of a passenger being unresponsive and immediately attempted life-saving measures.

Despite those efforts, the passenger was pronounced dead on the ship.

“The FBI investigates certain crimes on the high seas, as well as suspicious deaths of U.S. persons. As such, FBI Evidence Response Team (ERT) members responded to process the passenger’s room once the ship returned to the Charleston port on March 4,” said Kevin Wheeler with the FBI Columbia field office.

Wheeler said the incident was isolated and that there was no threat to any other passengers before or after the woman was found deceased.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line told News 2 the FBI joined Carnival Sunshine when it returned to port in Charleston on Saturday to conduct its investigation.

“Both the deceased and her husband were debarked in Nassau and Bahamian authorities have already investigated the circumstances and are conducting an autopsy,” officials said. “We are fully cooperating. This is a matter for authorities in The Bahamas and Charleston and we have no further comments.”

The death is under investigation and no other details were provided.