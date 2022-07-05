A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that took place on US Hwy 178 near Rollings Meadows Lane.

The accident happened around 10:00 am. A person driving a 2003 Chevy truck was driving west when they went off the roadway on the right of the road. The driver overturned the vehicle and was ejected.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where they later succumbed to injuries.

An identity has not yet been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.