Fatal accident on Camp Rawls Road in Wagener, SC

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a fatal accident Friday night on Camp Rawls Road in Wagener, South Carolina.

The call came in at 2:48 pm.

29-year-old Krisha S. Hobbs driving at a high speed, unrestrained on Camp Rawls Rd with her 3-year-old and 8-year-old daughters. The vehicle ran off the left hand side of the road and hit a tree.

Krisha S. Hobbs was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. Her two daughters were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Highway patrol is continuing the investigation. A toxicology analysis is pending.