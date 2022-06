AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Edgefield Hwy near Morris Pond Rd.

At 12:54 pm The driver of a 1985 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling north on Edgefield Highway when she crossed the center line and hit a street sign and a tree.

The driver, 56-year-old Sandra L. Robinson died in the accident from blunt force injuries.

Toxicology analysis are pending. The Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are continuing with the

investigation.