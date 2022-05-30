COLUMBIA, South Carolina (WSPA) – The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is returning to South Carolina June 1st.

This year, the program is available to seniors in all 46 counties in the Palmetto State.

The application process is also returning to in-person at designated distribution sites across the state. The state Department of Social Services says the goal of the program is to help supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting South Carolina’s local farmers.

This seasonal US Department of Agriculture grant program allows qualifying individuals to purchase fresh produce from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

According to a release, eligible participants will receive $25 in the form of five checks ($5 each) to spend at participating authorized locations.

DSS says, eligible seniors will need to visit a designated location in their county of residence and complete an application and present photo identification to participate. If approved, the qualified senior will receive their checks the same day. Applications will be accepted and checks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis in the senior’s county of residence.

To find a local distribution center by county, please click here.

To qualify, South Carolina residents must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of $23,828 or less ($32,227 for 2 people), report their household size (jointly or separately), and have a legal form of identification.

For a list of authorized program locations click or tap here.

According to officials, in 2021 more than 26,000 vouchers were administered in South Carolina. Seniors have until October 15th to use the vouchers.

For more information about the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program click or tap here.