Executive Vice President of Denmark Tech to serve on White House Initiative on HBCUs

DENMARK, SC. (WJBF) – Dr. A Clifton Myles, Executive Vice President for Administration and Innovation and Chief Strategy officer at Denmark Technical College has been selected to serve on the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, HBCU Contracting Competitiveness Academy Pilot.

The White House Initiative on HBCUs was established in 1981 under the Regan Administration. The initiative focuses on policy, projects and programs.

C-CAP is the newest project for the Initiative. It aims to improve the ability of HBCUs to compete for federal contracts with a year-long, free, virtual institutional capacity-building academy.

The federal government spends almost $600 billion annually on higher education grants, contracts and cooperative agreements. Many HBCUs operate on a funding deficit, so this opportunity is very important.

“I’m elated and grateful to be participating in this wonderful program. I am learning strategies that will enhance Denmark Technical College’s capability to successfully compete for federal contracting opportunities. As a leader at an underfunded, state HBCU, it is an exciting prospect,” said Dr. Myles.

President and CEO of Denmark Technical College, Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr, nominated Myles for the program.

“Dr. Myles was an easy choice to represent Denmark Technical College for the C-CAP program. He brings prestige to everything he does and has helped elevate Denmark Tech in countless ways in his short time at the college. I have no doubt that his participation in this program will continue his tradition of excellence in advocating for the college,” said Todd.