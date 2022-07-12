COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A former Chester County sheriff convicted of abuse power and other charges was sentenced Monday to nearly 4 years in prison.

WSOC-TV reports that in April 2021, Alex Underwood was also convicted of stealing money from government programs, unlawfully arresting a man, and of wire fraud.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents began investigating Underwood after he jailed a man for three days for no reason after the man recorded the aftermath of a police chase and wreck that happened near his home.

Underwood created a false police report that said the man stepped out of his yard into the public roadway and cursed at police, according to indictments.

A judge sentenced Underwood to 46 months in federal prison.