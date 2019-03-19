Ex-inmates sue over jail beatings, blaming overcrowding

Columbia, S.C. (AP) - House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's "World Famous Fish Fry" has been part of South Carolina politics for nearly three decades, but this year it's a showpiece event in the run-up to the 2020 election.

On Friday night, following the state party's fundraising dinner, 22 Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination will address a crowd of more than 1,500 in downtown Columbia.