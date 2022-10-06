AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — WJBF NewsChannel 6 is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Western Carolina State Fair and we have everything you need to know to be ready to go!

The Western Carolina State Fair runs Friday, Oct. 14 through Saturday, Oct. 23 in Aiken at the Aiken County Fairgrounds on 561 May Royal Drive.

Fast Stats

Admission Cost: Ages 11 and older: $10 (Oct. 14-23), Ages 10 and younger: Free

Advance Gate: $8 (must be purchased before Oct. 14, redeemable through Oct. 23)

Mega Pass (Admission + Unlimited Rides): $30 (must be purchased before Oct. 14)

Magic Pass (Unlimited Rides): $35 (Oct. 14-35)

Ages 11 and older: $10 (Oct. 14-23), Ages 10 and younger: Free Advance Gate: $8 (must be purchased before Oct. 14, redeemable through Oct. 23) Mega Pass (Admission + Unlimited Rides): $30 (must be purchased before Oct. 14) Magic Pass (Unlimited Rides): $35 (Oct. 14-35) Ride Ticket Cost: 1 ticket – $1.50; 11 tickets – $11; 22 tickets – $25; 55 tickets – $55

1 ticket – $1.50; 11 tickets – $11; 22 tickets – $25; 55 tickets – $55 Hours: Gates open 5 p.m. weekdays; noon Saturday & Sunday

Gates open 5 p.m. weekdays; noon Saturday & Sunday Where To Buy Tickets: Aiken Standard, AllStar Tents and Events, Security Federal Bank (Aiken County locations), Osbon’s Laundry and Cleaners Pendleton Street

New for 2022

The fairgrounds will open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 19 and 20, for lunch with free gate admission. No rides will operate during this time.

Featured Attractions

Tumbleweed Crossing: A Wild West comedy and gunfight stunt show

All Star Barnyard Revue, Pig Race Shows and Petting Zoo

Demolition derby

Bull riding competition by Ken Treadway Rodeo

Agricultural displays and demonstrations

Competition exhibitions in everything from canning and art to horticulture, hay bale decorating, table-scaping and more

Safety & Security

Everyone will pass through metal detectors before purchasing tickets and entering the fair.

Children 16 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult at least 25 years of age or older

Small, clutch-like purses permitted but other bags such as backpacks or diaper bags must be clear

Schedule of Events

Daily

Little Farm Kid Zone – (times vary daily)

Ag Display and Demonstrations – (times vary daily)

Tumbleweed Crossing – (times vary daily)

All Star Barnyard Revue and Pig Race Shows and Petting Zoo – (times vary daily)

Friday, Oct. 14: Opening Extravaganza

FREE gate admission with the donation of 10 nonperishable food items per person or items to donate to Children’s Hospital of Augusta *see needed items on CHOA website

4-H Rabbit Show – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Meat goat show – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16: Fiesta Day

Beef Cattle Show – 2 p.m.

Demolition Derby (Bridgestone Arena with Budweiser Beer Garden) – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17: Car-Load Day

$70 per car includes gate admission and unlimited rides for up to 8 people legally seat belted

Tuesday, Oct. 18: 15 Buck Tuesday

$15 Unlimited Ride Band (Does not include gate admission)

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Fair Food for Lunch

Gates open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for lunch. Ag Displays and Exhibits will be open for viewing.

Demolition Derby – Figure 8 (Bridgestone Arena with Budweiser Beer Garden) – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20: Fair Food for Lunch

Gates open from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. for lunch. Ag Displays and Exhibits will be open for viewing.

Demolition Derby (Bridgestone Arena with Budweiser Beer Garden) – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21: Demolition Friday

Demolition Derby (Bridgestone Arena with Budweiser Beer Garden) – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22: Bull Riding

ARBA Rabbit Show – 1 p.m.

Ken Treadway Rodeo – Bull Riding (Bridgestone Arena with Budweiser Beer Garden) – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23: Last Blast

Free gate admission with a church bulletin – Noon to 2 p.m.

Half price gate admission for military, EMS, fire, police and medical professionals with ID

Half price gate admission for senior citizens (55 years or older) with ID

NO entrance to the fair after 6 p.m. (fair closes at 8 p.m.)

$25 unlimited ride band (does not include gate admission) – Noon to 6 p.m.

Ken Treadway Rodeo – Bull Riding (Bridgestone Arena with Budweiser Beer Garden) – 4 p.m.

More Info

For more info about the Western Carolina State Fair, click here.