Eudora Farms holds ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating educational wildlife park

SALLEY, S.C. (WJBF) – Eudora Farms is an interactive, educational wildlife park that gives visitors the chance to go through a 125-acre enclosure to see animals from all over the world, close up.

The Aiken Chamber of Commerce helped hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chamber is excited that Eudora Farms brings a fun, socially distanced activity to the area.

“This is our first safari chamber member ever and it’s a real blend of the business community and what’s great about this is that it’s an activity and it’s go social distancing, it’s got imagination, and it’s a blast,” said David Jameson the President & CEO, Aiken Chamber of Commerce.

“One of the great things is it’s really great for the COVID situation right now, because it’s something you and your family can come and be inside your own car. We do sell feed, so as they go through, it’s probably about a two-and-a-half mile drive through. So, they are able to go through and feed animals,” said Mark Nisbet the owner of Eudora Farms.

