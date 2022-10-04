COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, the 25th Annual Silent Witness ceremony was held at the South Carolina State Capitol to remember those who lost their lives in 2022.

Family members placed 49 life-size silhouettes at the steps of the capitol as a bell was rung to represent the 37 women and 12 men whose lives were lose due to domestic violence last year. A 50th silhouette was placed to represent those who have died who are not yet known.

“The National Domestic Violence Hotline reported answering over 400,000 text, calls and chats in 2021. Not only was this volume of contacts answered by nearly 100,000 more than 2020, but it was the highest number of calls answered since their inception in 1996,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Among those that were honored at the ceremony include 32-year-old Brandi Bearden from Edgefield County, 25-year-old Jazzmyne Green and 28-year-old Kia Riley both of Lexington County, and 48-year-old Frelena Amous from Orangeburg County.

“This is a sad and solemn occasion to commemorate the lives that were lost in the past year to domestic violence,” said Wilson.

The ceremony is held each year at the state capitol.

2022 Silent Witness Victims:

Amber Morris, 25 years old, Anderson County

Jessica Ancrum, 35 years old, Berkeley County

Marie De La Cruz Chavarria, 30 years old, Berkeley County

Sherwood Johnson, 37 years old, Berkeley County

Chanel Crawford, 34 years old, Charleston County

Toni Fraiser, 28 years old, Charleston County

Andrea Reynolds, 26 years old, Charleston County

Anissa Shank, 18 years old, Charleston County

Michael Warren, 29 years old, Charleston County

Eugene Simpson, 33 years old, Chester County

Tranyah Faulk, 27 years old, Colleton County

Patricia Grooms, 32 years old, Colleton County

Donasia Holloway-Epps, 22 years old, Colleton County

Caleb James, 18 years old, Darlington County

Shanice Williams, 22 years old, Darlington County

Kimberly Walker, 36 years old, Dorchester County

Brandi Bearden, 32 years old, Edgefield County

Jasmine Davis, 20 years old, Florence County

Katelynn Schippnick, 31 years old, Florence County

Hazel Daniels, 71 years old, Georgetown County

Makayla Brown, 25 years old, Greenville County

Stephanie Bridgeman, 39 years old, Greenville County

Marie Hill, 37 years old, Greenville County

Ariel Beeks, 23 years old, Greenwood County

Alfred Jarrell, 52 years old, Hampton County

Tiffany Guinn, 49 years old, Horry County

Marlon Johnson, 65 years old, Laurens County

Sharde Swinger, 34 years old, Laurens County

Jazzmyne Green, 25 years old, Lexington County

Kia Riley, 28 years old, Lexington County

Tremayne Rogers, 48 years old, Marion County

Lasha Rowell, 25 years old, Marion County

Gloria Swinton, 23 years old, Marion County

Frelena Amous, 48 years old, Orangeburg County

Augustin Demsa, 42 years old, Pickens County

Gerald Knighter, 33 years old, Richland County

Dre’Quan McKinley, 25 years old, Richland County

Phyllis Sprague, 86 years old, Richland County

Andre Young, 50 years old, Richland County

Ellen Anderson, 66 years old, Spartanburg County

Patricia Berry, 65 years old, Spartanburg County

Christine Geierbach, 51 years old, Spartanburg County

Tammie Mckean, 48 years old, Spartanburg County

Shameka Dantzler, 36 years old, Sumter County

Jarvis Hudson, 27 years old, Sumter County

Shameka Nathaniel, 33 years old, Sumter County

Cashell Woods, 48 years old, Sumter County

Brittany Hardy, 23 years old. York County

Connie Heraly, 52 years old, York County