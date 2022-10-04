COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, the 25th Annual Silent Witness ceremony was held at the South Carolina State Capitol to remember those who lost their lives in 2022.
Family members placed 49 life-size silhouettes at the steps of the capitol as a bell was rung to represent the 37 women and 12 men whose lives were lose due to domestic violence last year. A 50th silhouette was placed to represent those who have died who are not yet known.
“The National Domestic Violence Hotline reported answering over 400,000 text, calls and chats in 2021. Not only was this volume of contacts answered by nearly 100,000 more than 2020, but it was the highest number of calls answered since their inception in 1996,” said South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Among those that were honored at the ceremony include 32-year-old Brandi Bearden from Edgefield County, 25-year-old Jazzmyne Green and 28-year-old Kia Riley both of Lexington County, and 48-year-old Frelena Amous from Orangeburg County.
“This is a sad and solemn occasion to commemorate the lives that were lost in the past year to domestic violence,” said Wilson.
The ceremony is held each year at the state capitol.
2022 Silent Witness Victims:
- Amber Morris, 25 years old, Anderson County
- Jessica Ancrum, 35 years old, Berkeley County
- Marie De La Cruz Chavarria, 30 years old, Berkeley County
- Sherwood Johnson, 37 years old, Berkeley County
- Chanel Crawford, 34 years old, Charleston County
- Toni Fraiser, 28 years old, Charleston County
- Andrea Reynolds, 26 years old, Charleston County
- Anissa Shank, 18 years old, Charleston County
- Michael Warren, 29 years old, Charleston County
- Eugene Simpson, 33 years old, Chester County
- Tranyah Faulk, 27 years old, Colleton County
- Patricia Grooms, 32 years old, Colleton County
- Donasia Holloway-Epps, 22 years old, Colleton County
- Caleb James, 18 years old, Darlington County
- Shanice Williams, 22 years old, Darlington County
- Kimberly Walker, 36 years old, Dorchester County
- Brandi Bearden, 32 years old, Edgefield County
- Jasmine Davis, 20 years old, Florence County
- Katelynn Schippnick, 31 years old, Florence County
- Hazel Daniels, 71 years old, Georgetown County
- Makayla Brown, 25 years old, Greenville County
- Stephanie Bridgeman, 39 years old, Greenville County
- Marie Hill, 37 years old, Greenville County
- Ariel Beeks, 23 years old, Greenwood County
- Alfred Jarrell, 52 years old, Hampton County
- Tiffany Guinn, 49 years old, Horry County
- Marlon Johnson, 65 years old, Laurens County
- Sharde Swinger, 34 years old, Laurens County
- Jazzmyne Green, 25 years old, Lexington County
- Kia Riley, 28 years old, Lexington County
- Tremayne Rogers, 48 years old, Marion County
- Lasha Rowell, 25 years old, Marion County
- Gloria Swinton, 23 years old, Marion County
- Frelena Amous, 48 years old, Orangeburg County
- Augustin Demsa, 42 years old, Pickens County
- Gerald Knighter, 33 years old, Richland County
- Dre’Quan McKinley, 25 years old, Richland County
- Phyllis Sprague, 86 years old, Richland County
- Andre Young, 50 years old, Richland County
- Ellen Anderson, 66 years old, Spartanburg County
- Patricia Berry, 65 years old, Spartanburg County
- Christine Geierbach, 51 years old, Spartanburg County
- Tammie Mckean, 48 years old, Spartanburg County
- Shameka Dantzler, 36 years old, Sumter County
- Jarvis Hudson, 27 years old, Sumter County
- Shameka Nathaniel, 33 years old, Sumter County
- Cashell Woods, 48 years old, Sumter County
- Brittany Hardy, 23 years old. York County
- Connie Heraly, 52 years old, York County