CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cancer is the second most common cause of death in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.

The organization reports that approximately 610,000 people are expected to die in the U.S. from cancer in 2023 which is nearly 1,700 deaths per day.

Doctors are now having to make difficult decisions of turning to other treatment options due to a shortage of life-saving chemotherapy drugs.

“The demand for cancer (treatment) unfortunately keeps going,” said Dr. Megan Baker who is the Director of Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s cancer program.

According to the American Cancer Society, 1.9 million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year. 33,890 of those people live in South Carolina.

“Cancer drugs keep going up as more cancer diagnosis is made and as the supply is significantly decreased,” said Dr. Baker, who like many oncologists across the nation is concerned about the consequences if cancer patients can’t get chemotherapy.

“They really are the drugs that made the difference in terms of improved survivability of those cancers,” said Dr. Baker.

The generic medications that are in short supply are Carboplatin and Cisplatin. The drugs are fairly cheap at a cost of about $15. But doctors are dealing with the problem of the international supply chain after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shut down one of the vendors, Intas Pharmaceuticals, due to safety and quality concerns of the pharmaceutical company.

“That has really triggered a fairly significant shortage of very important generic chemotherapy drugs that in many ways are the backbones of common cancer treatments,” said Dr. Baker.

The chemo supply shortage is leaving many medical experts left to make difficult choices to find solutions to save lives.

“We’ve had to give up on some of those side effect preferences and patients are having to bear that you know across our country,” said Dr. Baker.

Doctors across the nation are worried that some patients may not receive the treatment they need in time.

“For example, for the treatment of testicular cancer, you take a 90% survival rate, and you drop it down to 10%, so, this is for those patients, if they lose access to these drugs, it really is life and death,” said Dr. Baker.

Officials at Roper St. Francis Healthcare tell News 2 they have been able to manage their local shortage effectively and have not had to deny anyone treatment.