COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) - World Sickle Cell Day is June 19, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is observing the day.

DHEC plans to educate the community and public about the available resources and services for individuals and families living with sickle cell disease and by asking more residents to make life-saving blood donations.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is an inherited blood disorder caused by abnormal hemoglobin, a protein that carries oxygen, on red blood cells. While healthy red blood cells with normal hemoglobin are round and easily move through even the smallest blood vessels to carry oxygen to all parts of the body, individuals with SCD have some red blood cells that are hard, sharp and shaped like a crescent moon as a result of the abnormal hemoglobin.

These cells die early, resulting in anemia, a condition with low levels of normal red blood cells carrying oxygen, or can get stuck in small blood vessels causing complications such as blood clots, extreme pain and organ damage.

To assure access to quality preventive, primary care and specialty services for people with sickle cell disease, DHEC offers the following services:

The Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs (CYSHCN) Program partners with the Newborn Screening (NBS) Program to provide ongoing follow-up and care coordination for children who have an abnormal screening for sickle cell disease on their newborn screening panel, and

The Sickle Cell Program helps eligible patients who have sickle cell disease pay for medical services, supplies, equipment and prescription medications. The program also offers care coordination as well as nursing, nutrition and social work consultation as needed.

According to Blood Disorders & Contracts Program Manager in DHEC’s Division of Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs, Malerie Hartsell says ““Research shows that limited access to healthcare can lead to increased morbidities, poor quality of life and the increased likelihood of mortality for people with sickle cell disease and these programs are essential in removing the burdens many individuals face in seeking quality healthcare services.”

DHEC and the South Carolina Sickle Cell Disease Advocacy Team partnered to create the Sickle Cell Disease State Plan to address the care and treatment of those living with the disease. As part of the plan, DHEC created a resource to assist those transitioning from pediatric care to adult care.