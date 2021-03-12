DHEC concerned about possible COVID spike as Myrtle Beach prepares for spring breakers, tourist season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC addressed concerns about a possible COVID spike as the Myrtle Beach area prepares for spring breakers and a busy tourist season.

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riordan said they’re already seeing a busy tourism season buildup saying, “our hotel industry, our attractions, our golf courses, businesses are picking up in that people are not just dreaming and thinking about it but they’re actually going to a website and starting to plan and book.”

AAA Carolinas said it’s seeing a heavy influx of folks who are traveling domestically and by car.

Riordan said the visitors centers are reopening and getting ready for more people booking vacations.

“The combination of cases down, vaccinations up, beautiful weather here, is really starting all to come together and meet in this nice compliance of, ‘hey maybe it’s time to start planning that Myrtle Beach vacation’,” Riordan said.

Riordan said the chamber and businesses are looking forward to the economic boost after dealing with a year of ups and downs.

“We basically went down to an economic standstill. Just about a year ago almost to the day, we went from having a pretty good spring and the weather being nice to zero economic activity,” Riordan said.

SCDHEC held a board meeting Thursday afternoon in which some officials expressed concerns of a possible COVID spike.

“Am I a little worried about spring break? Yes, yes I am. I’ve seen the pictures elsewhere and I know that may be coming to some of our beaches too, I hope not but I want us to be a tourist destination. I want the tourist industry to do well but I sure hope those folks wear masks,” said a DHEC official during a Thursday board meeting.

“I do think spring break poses a risk, that we’re not out of the woods yet. What if we’re not careful we could see a spike and that’s going to be very problematic, especially with the risk of new variants out there but I think if we’re careful and people do the right thing over the next couple of months, we should be okay.”

How to be safe while traveling this season

“The best advice that we can kind of give right now is for folks to still just pay attention and follow any type of CDC guidelines that are still existing where they’re going to research before you head to wherever it is that your destination is because there are still a lot of restrictions out there,” Ernie King, spokesperson for AAA Carolinas, said.

King said traffic increases during the summer time so being careful and aware when driving to a destination is key.

“It’s just a good idea to give yourself plenty of time to get from point A to point B so that you don’t have to rush, and so that you can pay attention and avoid yourself getting in any of those types of situations,” King said.

King said gas prices are going to rise so drivers should prepare for that as well.

“We’re still encouraging those that are coming, pack your sunscreen, pack your mask, pack your hand sanitizer, know that these are what the expectations still are,” Riordan said.