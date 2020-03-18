DHEC announces 13 more Cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 13 more cases of the novel coronavirus, making a total of 60 cases statewide.

The thirteen new cases are from the following South Carolina counties:

2 new cases from Beaufort County

1 new case from Charleston County

1 new case from Greenville County

1 new case from Horry County

3 new cases from Kershaw County

1 new case from Lee County

1 new case from Lexington County

3 new cases from Richland County

Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant says,

“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole. Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health. This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our neighbors, friends and family.”

If you have symptoms of the virus, please stay home and avoid public areas.