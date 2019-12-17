Deputy killed in single-vehicle crash on South Carolina highway

MARION, S.C. (AP) – A sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina has died in a single-vehicle crash while responding to an early morning call.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Pfc. Michael Shawn Latu was killed Tuesday. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the deputy’s cruiser ran off the road and struck a bridge pillar.

Law enforcement officers escorted the deputy’s body to a Charleston hospital for an autopsy. The sheriff’s office says Latu joined the force in 2015 . He was named as the department’s 2018 deputy of the year and patrolman of the year.