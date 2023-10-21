MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A Berkeley County deputy was injured after being struck by a vehicle outside a Moncks Corner school.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the deputy, who serves as a school resource officer, was directing traffic at Whitesville Elementary School on Friday morning when she was hit.

The deputy reported the collision to Berkeley County dispatch just before 7:30 a.m., and noted that the vehicle did not stop.

She was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the case as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact SCHP.