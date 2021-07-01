Deputy, 2 Spartanburg Water employees shot near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy and two Spartanburg Water employee were shot Thursday afternoon near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WJBF’s breaking news email list

Officers responded to the shooting scene near Cleveland Park Drive and Amelia Street.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed that one deputy has been shot.

Spartanburg Water System officials said two employees were shot while making sewer line repairs. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

7NEWS spoke with witness who said he, “was having lunch on the table in there and then I heard gunshots. Then the cops came flying down the street and then more cops came and then more cops came and they were trying to get in the house over there and I think they broke the door down. And they fired at least 50 shots, maybe more.”

Some roads are blocked near the scene.

The man said, “We ran inside into the back bedroom. Sound was just continuous gunfire. Jason: “you were just trying to get out of the way?” Yes, I’m going to go hide in the house now before it happens again because I think the guy is still alive.”

SWAT teams are currently on scene and is SLED is also responding, the sheriff said.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.