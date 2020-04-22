Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

Death of Warrenville teen under investigation

South Carolina News
Posted: / Updated:

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 17-year-old Hunter Randall of Warrenville.

Randall and his friends were swimming when he went missing after jumping off an embankment.

The Department of Natural Resource officer found Randall submerged in the water around 3:30 P.M. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene off the 2100 block of Pine Log Rd. in Warrenville.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Newberry.    

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories