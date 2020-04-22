Death of Warrenville teen under investigation

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 17-year-old Hunter Randall of Warrenville.

Randall and his friends were swimming when he went missing after jumping off an embankment.

The Department of Natural Resource officer found Randall submerged in the water around 3:30 P.M. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene off the 2100 block of Pine Log Rd. in Warrenville.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday in Newberry.