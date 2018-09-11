Death from West Nile virus reported in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina health officials say the first death in the state from the West Nile virus has been reported in Greenville County.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control said five of the seven cases of the virus spread by mosquitoes have been reported in the Upstate.
DHEC says less than 1 percent of people infected by the West Nile virus develop the swelling of the brain, known as encephalitis The disease can be fatal.
Doctors say anyone who gets a fever, headache or joint or muscle pain after a mosquito bite needs to get to a doctor quickly.
