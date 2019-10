SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating a death on Cowpens Clifton Road.

Officials at the scene said the death was due to a deer hunting accident.

Information concerning the victim or what led up to the accident has not been released.

The Converse Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene.

