Deadly SC crash involving fire engine

SWANSEA, S. C. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.

It happened Wednesday, December 1 at the intersection of St. Matthews Road and Pine Tower Circle in Swansea.

Investigators say a Lexington County fire engine heading back to the station, collided with a non-emergency vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle died at the scene. The victim’s name will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated with information as it becomes available.