McCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a single-vehicle crash near McCormick, South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened on Highway 378 Saturday night near the intersection with Christian Road. M/Trp. Brandon Bolt reports that a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado with four occupants was traveling west on Hwy. 378 approximately five miles east of McCormick. He says two of the passengers were in the “cargo area” of the truck when one fell out and into a ditch.

Bolt says that passenger was taken to the emergency room where they later died. The other three occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.