Crews in South Carolina are keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) - Crews at the South Carolina Operations Center in Columbia are keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence.

So far fire and rescue teams from Louisiana and Tennessee are on hand to help with rescue missions.

More than 2600 National Guard soldiers are stationed throughout the state.

Governor Henry McMaster is urging everyone to find higher ground and prepare now.

