Crews in South Carolina are keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) - Crews at the South Carolina Operations Center in Columbia are keeping an eye on Hurricane Florence.
So far fire and rescue teams from Louisiana and Tennessee are on hand to help with rescue missions.
More than 2600 National Guard soldiers are stationed throughout the state.
Governor Henry McMaster is urging everyone to find higher ground and prepare now.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
SC man says he was abused as a teen...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
2 years after disastrous flood,...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop