BARNWELL, Sc (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned one person was killed in a crash in Barnwell.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 1994 Chevy pick-up was traveling North on SC-3 near Yale Road when they ran off the road, hit a ditch, and then a fence.

The incident happened around 1:20 this morning. The driver was wearing a seat belt.

No word what caused the crash or the identity of the driver.

NewsChannel 6 will update this story when new information becomes available.