COVID-19 booster shots surpass first and second doses in SC

FILE – A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — As of Friday, third dose administrations are surpassing first and second doses in South Carolina for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Data from DHEC’s vaccination dashboard shows the difference.

According to DHEC, more than 420,000 South Carolinians have gotten a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. State health officials said their data doesn’t differentiate from third shots for immunocompromised South Carolinians and booster shots.

DHEC Medical Consultant Dr. Johnathan Knoche explained why third shot administrations are higher than first and second doses. “You’re seeing the people who are confident and comfortable getting vaccinated who trusted the science and efficacy going ahead and getting further protection,” he went on to say, “The people who are hesitant to get vaccinated are still holding out.”

Dr. Helmet Albrecht with Prisma Health said, “Over the last few weeks we’ve seen people want it. It’s extraordinarily well tolerated than the first and second shots and they work.”

According to Dr. Albrecht, a booster shot reduces the rate of breakthrough infection. “By a factor of 20, which is surprisingly good,” he said.

Both Dr. Albrecht and Dr. Knoce agree people getting boosters is a good thing in the fight against COVID-19. The most pressing issue right now is helping those who are not vaccinated understand the benefits of getting the vaccine.

Friday morning the FDA authorized Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for all adults in the US. A CDC advisory panel voted unanimously to recommend the boosters.

