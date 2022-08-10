(STACKER) — The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Canva

#46. Beaufort County

– Population: 189,732

– Born in South Carolina: 56,658 (29.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 114,785 (60.5% of population)

— Midwest (13.7%), Northeast (21.6%), South (20.6%), West (4.5%)

– Born in another country: 15,211 (8.02% of population)

— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (1.06%), Europe (1.66%), Latin America (4.78%), North America (0.28%), Oceania (0.04%)

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Horry County

– Population: 344,186

– Born in South Carolina: 124,699 (36.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 193,596 (56.2% of population)

— Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (24.8%), South (21.9%), West (2.7%)

– Born in another country: 22,690 (6.59% of population)

— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (1.10%), Europe (1.67%), Latin America (3.35%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.04%)

Connor401 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. York County

– Population: 273,887

– Born in South Carolina: 101,433 (37.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 153,972 (56.2% of population)

— Midwest (8.6%), Northeast (12.4%), South (32.0%), West (3.2%)

– Born in another country: 15,834 (5.78% of population)

— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (1.83%), Europe (0.94%), Latin America (2.56%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.02%)

Festiva76 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Aiken County

– Population: 169,947

– Born in South Carolina: 69,353 (40.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 91,703 (54.0% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (8.5%), South (35.9%), West (2.9%)

– Born in another country: 6,785 (3.99% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.88%), Europe (0.57%), Latin America (2.38%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.01%)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Edgefield County

– Population: 27,021

– Born in South Carolina: 12,419 (46.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 13,437 (49.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.7%), Northeast (6.5%), South (37.3%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 997 (3.69% of population)

— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.07%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (3.22%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.01%)

Calatayudboy // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lancaster County

– Population: 95,378

– Born in South Carolina: 44,193 (46.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 45,203 (47.4% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (13.1%), South (25.5%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 4,995 (5.24% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (1.40%), Europe (0.98%), Latin America (2.57%), North America (0.24%), Oceania (0.00%)

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Jasper County

– Population: 29,558

– Born in South Carolina: 13,799 (46.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 12,793 (43.3% of population)

— Midwest (6.5%), Northeast (15.6%), South (19.9%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 2,878 (9.74% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.53%), Europe (0.45%), Latin America (8.25%), North America (0.40%), Oceania (0.09%)

Lazyksaw // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dorchester County

– Population: 161,309

– Born in South Carolina: 78,197 (48.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 71,457 (44.3% of population)

— Midwest (9.6%), Northeast (11.9%), South (18.3%), West (4.5%)

– Born in another country: 8,984 (5.57% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (1.49%), Europe (1.07%), Latin America (2.57%), North America (0.29%), Oceania (0.07%)

Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Berkeley County

– Population: 222,103

– Born in South Carolina: 109,801 (49.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 96,836 (43.6% of population)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (11.6%), South (18.7%), West (5.3%)

– Born in another country: 11,837 (5.33% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (1.75%), Europe (0.89%), Latin America (2.40%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.02%)

Canva

#37. Charleston County

– Population: 407,543

– Born in South Carolina: 202,778 (49.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 175,746 (43.1% of population)

— Midwest (8.0%), Northeast (13.0%), South (18.7%), West (3.4%)

– Born in another country: 23,702 (5.82% of population)

— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (1.41%), Europe (1.31%), Latin America (2.67%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.06%)

Canva

#36. Greenville County

– Population: 516,126

– Born in South Carolina: 267,360 (51.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 198,937 (38.5% of population)

— Midwest (7.7%), Northeast (9.4%), South (18.3%), West (3.0%)

– Born in another country: 42,997 (8.33% of population)

— Africa (0.21%) , Asia (2.05%), Europe (1.15%), Latin America (4.58%), North America (0.28%), Oceania (0.06%)

Canva

#35. Richland County

– Population: 414,660

– Born in South Carolina: 229,016 (55.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 153,679 (37.1% of population)

— Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (8.7%), South (18.9%), West (3.4%)

– Born in another country: 24,319 (5.86% of population)

— Africa (0.55%) , Asia (2.28%), Europe (0.79%), Latin America (2.07%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.01%)

Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#34. McCormick County

– Population: 9,495

– Born in South Carolina: 5,314 (56.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,954 (41.6% of population)

— Midwest (9.2%), Northeast (9.1%), South (21.9%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 160 (1.69% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.99%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Oconee County

– Population: 78,314

– Born in South Carolina: 44,500 (56.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 30,313 (38.7% of population)

— Midwest (10.5%), Northeast (7.5%), South (18.1%), West (2.6%)

– Born in another country: 3,074 (3.93% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.90%), Europe (0.65%), Latin America (2.02%), North America (0.26%), Oceania (0.02%)

Ralph Hightower // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Lexington County

– Population: 295,033

– Born in South Carolina: 172,780 (58.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 102,915 (34.9% of population)

— Midwest (6.5%), Northeast (8.0%), South (17.7%), West (2.7%)

– Born in another country: 15,640 (5.30% of population)

— Africa (0.19%) , Asia (1.71%), Europe (0.70%), Latin America (2.48%), North America (0.17%), Oceania (0.04%)

Canva

#31. Georgetown County

– Population: 62,150

– Born in South Carolina: 36,492 (58.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 23,338 (37.6% of population)

— Midwest (5.5%), Northeast (15.2%), South (15.1%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 1,737 (2.79% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.47%), Europe (0.67%), Latin America (1.48%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.02%)

KudzuVine // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Pickens County

– Population: 125,381

– Born in South Carolina: 76,104 (60.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 44,189 (35.2% of population)

— Midwest (6.3%), Northeast (8.5%), South (18.1%), West (2.3%)

– Born in another country: 4,294 (3.42% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (1.54%), Europe (0.47%), Latin America (1.16%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.02%)

Canva

#29. Spartanburg County

– Population: 313,791

– Born in South Carolina: 193,948 (61.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 96,125 (30.6% of population)

— Midwest (5.5%), Northeast (6.9%), South (15.9%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 20,822 (6.64% of population)

— Africa (0.22%) , Asia (1.38%), Europe (1.73%), Latin America (3.15%), North America (0.14%), Oceania (0.02%)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Chesterfield County

– Population: 45,833

– Born in South Carolina: 29,525 (64.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 14,854 (32.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (3.1%), South (25.8%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 1,161 (2.53% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.36%), Latin America (1.68%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Kershaw County

– Population: 65,926

– Born in South Carolina: 42,717 (64.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 20,298 (30.8% of population)

— Midwest (5.2%), Northeast (7.4%), South (15.5%), West (2.8%)

– Born in another country: 1,862 (2.82% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.62%), Latin America (1.81%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.01%)

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sumter County

– Population: 106,675

– Born in South Carolina: 70,202 (65.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 31,780 (29.8% of population)

— Midwest (4.9%), Northeast (7.6%), South (13.5%), West (3.9%)

– Born in another country: 3,283 (3.08% of population)

— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (1.14%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (1.12%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.03%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Barnwell County

– Population: 21,170

– Born in South Carolina: 14,348 (67.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,302 (29.8% of population)

— Midwest (2.5%), Northeast (4.0%), South (22.6%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 450 (2.13% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.11%), Latin America (1.79%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Anderson County

– Population: 200,183

– Born in South Carolina: 135,720 (67.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 57,093 (28.5% of population)

— Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (6.1%), South (14.0%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 6,025 (3.01% of population)

— Africa (0.10%) , Asia (0.66%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (1.48%), North America (0.15%), Oceania (0.01%)

Morder // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Cherokee County

– Population: 57,110

– Born in South Carolina: 39,719 (69.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 15,469 (27.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.9%), Northeast (4.3%), South (18.1%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 1,519 (2.66% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.71%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (1.67%), North America (0.01%), Oceania (0.00%)

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Greenwood County

– Population: 70,672

– Born in South Carolina: 50,774 (71.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 16,484 (23.3% of population)

— Midwest (4.0%), Northeast (5.1%), South (12.8%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 3,301 (4.67% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.97%), Europe (0.38%), Latin America (3.23%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Saluda County

– Population: 20,292

– Born in South Carolina: 14,702 (72.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,768 (18.6% of population)

— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (3.1%), South (12.1%), West (1.8%)

– Born in another country: 1,525 (7.52% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.42%), Europe (0.31%), Latin America (6.76%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Marlboro County

– Population: 26,376

– Born in South Carolina: 19,150 (72.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,465 (24.5% of population)

— Midwest (1.7%), Northeast (4.2%), South (17.3%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 454 (1.72% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.17%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (1.16%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clarendon County

– Population: 33,865

– Born in South Carolina: 25,051 (74.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,918 (23.4% of population)

— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (8.8%), South (9.8%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 676 (2.00% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.37%), Europe (0.35%), Latin America (1.22%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Laurens County

– Population: 66,990

– Born in South Carolina: 49,590 (74.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 15,030 (22.4% of population)

— Midwest (3.7%), Northeast (5.3%), South (11.3%), West (2.1%)

– Born in another country: 1,863 (2.78% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.41%), Latin America (1.79%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#17. Chester County

– Population: 32,260

– Born in South Carolina: 23,964 (74.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,680 (23.8% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (3.5%), South (16.2%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 541 (1.68% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.39%), Latin America (0.75%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.03%)

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bamberg County

– Population: 14,236

– Born in South Carolina: 10,586 (74.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,115 (21.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.6%), Northeast (7.2%), South (11.5%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 457 (3.21% of population)

— Africa (2.35%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (0.40%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Brian Scott // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Abbeville County

– Population: 24,582

– Born in South Carolina: 18,424 (74.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,484 (22.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.7%), Northeast (6.7%), South (11.7%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 593 (2.41% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.50%), Europe (0.82%), Latin America (0.63%), North America (0.42%), Oceania (0.02%)

Robert Thomas Mckenzie Jr // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Florence County

– Population: 138,237

– Born in South Carolina: 103,868 (75.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 29,435 (21.3% of population)

— Midwest (3.1%), Northeast (7.1%), South (10.2%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 4,258 (3.08% of population)

— Africa (0.20%) , Asia (1.03%), Europe (0.58%), Latin America (1.19%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.04%)

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Newberry County

– Population: 38,329

– Born in South Carolina: 28,840 (75.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,103 (18.5% of population)

— Midwest (3.2%), Northeast (3.4%), South (10.7%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 1,895 (4.94% of population)

— Africa (0.57%) , Asia (0.07%), Europe (0.29%), Latin America (3.80%), North America (0.13%), Oceania (0.08%)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Colleton County

– Population: 37,624

– Born in South Carolina: 28,845 (76.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,555 (20.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (7.2%), South (8.8%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 1,002 (2.66% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.28%), Latin America (1.92%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.01%)

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Calhoun County

– Population: 14,608

– Born in South Carolina: 11,334 (77.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,961 (20.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.2%), Northeast (5.9%), South (10.5%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 246 (1.68% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.15%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (1.39%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.05%)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Allendale County

– Population: 8,789

– Born in South Carolina: 6,893 (78.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,653 (18.8% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (5.8%), South (10.9%), West (0.4%)

– Born in another country: 144 (1.64% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.34%), Latin America (1.21%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Fairfield County

– Population: 22,406

– Born in South Carolina: 17,708 (79.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,439 (19.8% of population)

— Midwest (1.9%), Northeast (4.9%), South (11.5%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 108 (0.48% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.14%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (0.30%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Darlington County

– Population: 66,858

– Born in South Carolina: 53,109 (79.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 12,149 (18.2% of population)

— Midwest (3.0%), Northeast (5.7%), South (8.6%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 1,315 (1.97% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (0.40%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (1.12%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ffuhr // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hampton County

– Population: 19,223

– Born in South Carolina: 15,296 (79.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,141 (16.3% of population)

— Midwest (1.5%), Northeast (5.0%), South (9.2%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 622 (3.24% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.84%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (2.05%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.02%)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lee County

– Population: 17,144

– Born in South Carolina: 13,815 (80.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,017 (17.6% of population)

— Midwest (1.4%), Northeast (5.8%), South (8.8%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 274 (1.60% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.22%), Europe (0.15%), Latin America (1.19%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

Bill Fitzpatrick // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dillon County

– Population: 30,473

– Born in South Carolina: 24,591 (80.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,462 (17.9% of population)

— Midwest (1.1%), Northeast (4.7%), South (11.4%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 238 (0.78% of population)

— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.65%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Pollinator // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Williamsburg County

– Population: 30,810

– Born in South Carolina: 25,001 (81.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,980 (16.2% of population)

— Midwest (0.8%), Northeast (6.8%), South (7.7%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 555 (1.80% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (1.26%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.00%)

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Orangeburg County

– Population: 86,953

– Born in South Carolina: 70,939 (81.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 14,515 (16.7% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (6.3%), South (6.9%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 1,069 (1.23% of population)

— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (0.46%), Europe (0.32%), Latin America (0.22%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

ProfReader // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Marion County

– Population: 30,954

– Born in South Carolina: 25,385 (82.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,938 (16.0% of population)

— Midwest (1.3%), Northeast (3.4%), South (10.6%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 577 (1.86% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.52%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (1.31%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

Canva

#1. Union County

– Population: 27,325

– Born in South Carolina: 22,679 (83.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,347 (15.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (3.7%), South (8.9%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 234 (0.86% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.01%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.71%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)