LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies responded to a shooting in Waterloo on Saturday night.

According to deputies, the shooting took place at a birthday party located at 43 Coyote Drive in Waterloo. Deputies said that three people were shot.

Photo of shooting scene in Waterloo.

Photo of shooting scene in Waterloo.

Additional medical personnel and deputies were also on the scene to assist during the incident.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, one of the victims was transported to a medical facility and died after life-saving measures were given.

The coroner has identified the victim as Darren Hill, 37, of Cross Hill.

Law enforcement is currently on the scene investigating. According to the sheriff, SLED is also assisting with the investigation.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.