COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after shooting at law enforcement in the Columbia area.

Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said the Columbia Police Department received a call regarding a man who was firing shots into the air while walking on Stoneridge Drive and Greystone Boulevard around 11:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene moments later. Deputy Chief Kelly said the individual immediately began firing shots at police. Officers returned fire, and the suspect fled the area.

The shooter, who was struck by gunfire, was taken into custody after a search of a nearby wood line and taken to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

An officer was also injured. Officials are working to determine the extent of his injuries.

Deputy Chief Kelly said the shooter is on active probation, a documented gang member, and is prohibited from carrying a weapon. He said the man “absolutely had no regard for members of the public he was shooting at, nor the officers that encountered him.”

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. Sheriff Leon Lott said one of their investigator’s vehicles was struck by gunfire along with a Columbia Police Department vehicle that was shot multiple times.

No bystanders were injured. Law enforcement evacuated a nearby hotel during the search and investigation.

News 2 has also learned that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to assist with the investigation and that the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded due to several crashes in the area.

Law enforcement remained in the area Tuesday afternoon collecting evidence and processing the scene.

Charges against the shooter will be forthcoming.