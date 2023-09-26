COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – 27-year-old Taylor Smoaks, a detention officer at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) in Columbia, South Carolina, has been arrested.

Sheriff Leon Hunt says an investigation began after authorities received a tip that Smoaks was providing contraband to detainees housed inside the jail.

Smoaks was found in possession of a plastic bag of loose tobacco, a phone charger, 87 grams of marijuana, and 56 grams of crack cocaine.

She was arrested September 21st and charged with:

Misconduct in Office

Furnishing Contraband

Drug Possession

Drug Trafficking

As of September 26, ASGDC has temporarily suspended the acceptance of books, magazines, periodicals and/or other publications until further notice, according to their website.