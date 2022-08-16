LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is dead after breaking into his sister and brother-in-law’s home.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were dispatched to a home on the 100 block of Widgeon Drive for a home invasion in progress at around 5 A.M.

Officers say they when they arrived, a man, who had been shot several times, and his wife, who had been in the house during the shooting, met them in the driveway.

Authorities say when they entered the house, they found Matthew Lewis Stanfield, 33, of Colorado, deceased in the living room.

Authorities add that Stanfield appeared to have been shot several times as well.

Investigators say that Stanfield is the brother of the woman who lives in the home, and he had been making threats to her in the past.

According to investigators, Stanfield attempted to enter the house through the front door, the garage, and then broke through a side door entering the home.

Authorities say the woman’s husband and Stanfield got into a violent physical altercation resulting in both men shooting each other.

According to investigators, Stanfield brought a rifle that he used during this incident along with a large bag with extra magazines with ammo, a ballistic vest, and other items to aid him.

Authorities say Stanfield’s brother-in-law was transported by EMS to the hospital where he was admitted with non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, they are currently seeking information about Stanfield and his whereabouts before this incident.