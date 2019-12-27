Closure of Dougherty Road extended

AIKEN, Sc. (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation has extended the closure of Dougherty Road through the weekend.

Dougherty Road near its intersection with Wilds Avenue is closed due to flooding in the area. Detours will be on both ends of the road to help drivers with an alternate route.

The City of Aiken Engineering, the Utilities Department, and SCDOT have been working together for a solution. Agencies have decided that the stormwater damage, “is not within State or City infrastructure.”

According to a press release from The City of Aiken,” It has been concluded that neither intersection improvements at Dougherty Road and Whiskey Road nor the construction of the franchised restaurant at that intersection are contributing to the flooding issue on Dougherty Road. “

Engineering and Utilities and Public Safety along with City Staff will work with SCDOT to reslove the matter.